India to host 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi today

New Delhi: India will host the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday under its 2026 BRICS Chairship, with environmental cooperation, climate resilience and sustainable development high on the agenda.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. It will be preceded by meetings of the BRICS Senior Officers’ Meeting of the Environment Working Group and the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

The discussions will be held under the overarching theme of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The meeting is expected to provide a platform for BRICS member countries to exchange views, build consensus and strengthen practical cooperation on pressing environmental challenges.