'India to grow 6 to 8% in real terms, 10 to 13% nominal in next 5 years'



Rajiv Memani, President, CII and Regional Managing Partner, Africa-India Region, EY, called for increasing India's per capita income by at least five times by 2047.



He highlighted India's strategy to diversify its trade relationships, noting that agreements with regions such as the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom are becoming increasingly important, and also pointed out the significant reforms undertaken domestically such as labour reforms and the implementation of GST, which lowered tax rates on consumer food products.



Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said, "This discussion is particularly timely. As the global economy navigates uncertainty, fragmentation, and rapid technological change, India stands out as a market of scale, stability, and long-term opportunity."



Earlier in Davos, Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva's suggestion that India belongs to a second tier of AI economies, saying that India is clearly in the first group globally.



"I don't know what the IMF criteria has been, but Stanford places India as third in terms of AI penetration, in terms of AI preparedness, and in terms of AI talent," he said during a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion.