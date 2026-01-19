India to grow 6.4% in 2026, 2027, remain fastest-growing major economy: IMF

The IMF estimates India's economy to grow by 7.3 per cent in 2025, followed by 6.4 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, significantly outperforming global and advanced economy averages.



On the contrary, world economy is projected to expand at 3.3 per cent in 2025 and 2026, before easing slightly to 3.2 per cent in 2027.



India's robust outlook is underpinned by resilient domestic demand, sustained public investment, and a gradual recovery in private capital expenditure.

