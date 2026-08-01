India to get 11 new flying schools to tackle India's 30000+ pilot shortage



In 2021, nine FTO slots were awarded at five airports and in 2022, six more slots were awarded at 5 airports. In addition, the AAI Board had approved allotment of land on a card rate basis for 25 years at 20 airports to encourage FTO development.

The 11 new FTOs are projected to add 60 to 70 training aircraft in the initial phase, scaling up to a combined fleet of 110 to 120 aircraft at full capacity, along with multiple simulators and training devices. These facilities are expected to create an initial annual training capacity of 400 to 500 aviation professionals, including cadet pilots and technical trainees. At full maturity, the output could rise to approximately 1500 professionals per year, with a core output of 700 to 750 cadets and trainees.