Middle East tensions: India arranges Saudi transit route for citizens stranded in Bahrain



"Transit Through Saudi Arabia from Bahrain: Priority is being given to stranded Indian nationals, especially those on tourist or short-term visas. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is obtaining individual transit visa approvals from the Saudi Government. Therefore, transit visa requests are currently being referred by the Embassy of India in Bahrain to the Embassy of India in Riyadh," the advisory added.

The advisory further said that Indians intending to travel must produce a formal note issued by the Embassy of India in Riyadh to Saudi immigration authorities at the checkpoint before entering Saudi Arabia.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transit through Saudi Arabia: travellers must have a confirmed air ticket for onward travel to India. Passengers must show the Note Verbale / formal note issued by the Embassy of India in Riyadh to Saudi immigration authorities at the checkpoint before entering Saudi Arabia. The Saudi transit visa will be valid for 72-96 hours. Travelers must leave Saudi Arabia for India within this period," the advisory stated.

"Travelers are advised to plan their travel to the Saudi checkpoint preferably during the daytime. Indian nationals seeking transit visa facilitation may send their requests to: wel2.bahrain@mea.gov.in. Further updates and advisories will be issued by the Embassy as necessary," the embassy added.

The advisory comes as the war has engulfed the Middle East, and Bahrain said an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure, as reported by Al Jazeera.