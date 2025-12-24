India to beat consensus growth estimates, Goldman Sachs predicts 6.7% growth in 2026 and 6.8% in 2027

New Delhi: Global economic growth is expected to remain resilient in 2026, with India continuing to be one of the fastest-growing major economies, according to Goldman Sachs' Global Economics Analyst Report Macro Outlook 2026. The report projects global growth at 2.8 per cent in 2026, above the consensus estimate of 2.5 per cent, supported by stable inflation and easing monetary conditions across several economies.

"We expect sturdy global growth of 2.8 per cent in 2026, versus a consensus forecast of 2.5 per cent. The US is likely to outperform substantially (2.6 per cent vs. 2.0 per cent) because of reduced tariff drag, tax cuts, and easier financial conditions," the report noted

