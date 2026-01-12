India to be invited as full member of US-led PaxSilica: Sergio Gor

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): India will be invited to join the US-led PaxSilica group of nations as a full member next month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on Monday during his address after assuming charge.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor said the United States has launched a new strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the global silicon and semiconductor supply chain.



Announcing India's proposed inclusion, he said, "I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join PaxSilica as a full member next month."

Elaborating on the initiative, Gor said, " also want to share with you today a new initiative that the United States launched just last month called PaxSilica. PaxSilica is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI development, and logistics."



The US Ambassador said the initiative aims to bring together these nations to strengthen cooperation across the entire silicon value chain, from raw materials to advanced technologies and logistics.



He also noted that several countries have already joined the PaxSilica initiative. "Nations that joined last month include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel," Gor said, adding that India's inclusion would further strengthen the group.



According to the Ambassador, India's invitation as a full member reflects its growing role in global technology, manufacturing and innovation ecosystems.



The announcement comes shortly after Sergio Gor assumed charge as the US Ambassador to India. PaxSilica is positioned as a key platform for cooperation among partner nations to ensure secure and resilient supply chains in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.



Pax Silica, a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, has been formed by partnering Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Israel and itself signed a declaration at the Pax Silica Summit in Washington DC.



The pact is aimed at building a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.



Pax Silica aims to reduce coercive dependencies, protect the materials and capabilities foundational to artificial intelligence, and ensure aligned nations can develop and deploy transformative technologies at scale, according to a statement from the US Department of State.



"Pax Silica is a positive-sum partnership. It is not about isolating others--but about coordinating with partners who want to remain competitive and prosperous," Office of the spokesperson of the US State Department said.

According to the US administration, across the United States and partner nations, a clear consensus has emerged that securing supply chains, trusted technology, and resilient infrastructure is indispensable to national power and economic growth.