India tech funding rises 7 pc to $10.3 billion in 2026 so far: Report

New Delhi: India’s technology companies raised $10.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026 up 7 per cent YoY even as the number of funding rounds fell 38 per cent to 1,134, a report said on Thursday.

"Early-stage funding surged 27 per cent to $4.2 billion while seed funding fell 37 per cent to $698 million, and late-stage held roughly steady at $5.4 billion," the report from data intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies Limited said.

The report covering all equity funding, exits and unicorn activity from January 1, 2026 to September 21, 2026, underlined that capital concentrated into fewer, larger bets as deal sizes climb and investors favour proven companies.