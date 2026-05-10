India successfully tests advanced Agni missile with MIRV, showcasing multi-target strike capability

Bhubaneswar (ANI): India has conducted a successful Flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on May 8 2026.
The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.
Sharing an X post, DRDO wrote, "Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system was successfully tested from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on 08th May 2026. The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region."
The telemetry and tracking were carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations. These systems tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off till the impact of all payloads. Flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial.
With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system. The missile is developed by DRDO laboratories with the support of Industries across the country. The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and the Indian Army personnel.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, and Industry on the successful flight-test. This will add an incredible capability to the country's defence preparedness against the growing threat perceptions, he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.