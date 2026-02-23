India sees fourfold rise in organ donations, says NOTTO

New Delhi: India has achieved a landmark transformation in organ donation and transplantation, with the number of transplants increasing fourfold from less than 5,000 in 2013 to nearly 20,000 in 2025.



The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is leading this national effort, which has also seen more than 4.8 lakh citizens register to donate organs and tissues after death through an Aadhaar-based verification system since September 17, 2023.



Currently, around 18% of transplants are performed using organs from deceased donors, and India leads the world in the number of hand transplants performed.