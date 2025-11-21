India strengthens naval ties with USA as Admiral Tripathi wraps up Washington visit

India and the United States of America have further strengthened their naval ties following the conclusion of Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s official visit to Washington, DC, from November 12 to November 17.

During the landmark trip, Admiral Tripathi held a series of high-level meetings with senior US civilian and military officials, including Navy Secretary John C Phelan, Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, INDOPACOM (US Indo-Pacific Command) Commander Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, and Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen P Koehler.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum of strategic priorities: bolstering maritime security and domain awareness, expanding operational interoperability, enhancing information sharing, and coordinating responses to non-traditional security challenges such as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR), counter-piracy, and search-and-rescue missions, ANI reports.

The two sides also explored cooperation in undersea infrastructure protection, a growing concern in the Indo-Pacific region.

Regarding the meeting, Phelan wrote in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, "Earlier this week, I hosted Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, at the Pentagon. Our discussion focused on further strengthening maritime cooperation, expanding operational coordination, and reinforcing our strategic security partnership that keeps the Indo-Pacific stable and open."

In addition, both navies discussed refining joint exercises, including Malabar, PASSEX, and MILAN, and emphasised collaboration in emerging domains such as unmanned systems, intelligence and surveillance, cyber operations, and space-enabled maritime capabilities.