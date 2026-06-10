India strengthens labour cooperation with Nepal, Angola in Geneva

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS): Union MoS Labour and Employment and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje led the Indian delegation at the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva and held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from Nepal, Angola and Mauritius, an official statement said on Wednesday.
On the sidelines of the conference, Karandlaje met Ramjee Yadav, Minister for Youth, Labour and Employment, Nepal, where both ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in the areas of skill development, labour mobility, and sharing digital technology.
Nepal appreciated India’s digital portals, while India reaffirmed that Nepal remains a priority partner under its “Neighbourhood First” policy.
Karandlaje also talked with Teresa Rodrigues Dias, Minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, Angola, focusing on strengthening cooperation in labour and employment, skills development, vocational training, social protection and workforce training.
Ministers agreed on increasing cooperation between both countries in the area of employment services, skilling, workforce planning and digital governance.
Angola appreciated India’s digital goods and requested knowledge sharing, the statement noted.
India offered technical assistance and capacity building support to Angola in designing, developing and operationalising digital platforms for employment services, worker registration, jobs and skill matching.
The minister, in her bilateral meeting with Muhammad Reza Casam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Mauritius, appreciated close ties between both countries anchored in shared history, culture, democratic values and deep people-to-people ties.
Mauritius appreciated India’s progress in developing digital public infrastructure in the labour and employment sector.
India reaffirmed its readiness to share its expertise and assured its continued technical assistance to Mauritius in developing digital goods.
Shobha Karandlaje also met labour ministers from France, the UK, South Korea, the USA and Canada at Geneva and discussed legal pathways for migration of skilled manpower from India through mutual recognition of skills and demand-driven skilling.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.