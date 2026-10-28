India steps up financial cybersecurity with quantum-safe banking and stronger cyber defence

India is strengthening cybersecurity across its financial sector through initiatives focused on protecting banking networks, securing digital transactions and improving preparedness against cyberattacks, according to a report by India Narrative.

The report highlighted three developments in October 2026: the inauguration of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, an agreement between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Bank of India to develop indigenous quantum-safe banking technologies, and the government's decision to establish an independent pool of technical cybersecurity professionals.

These measures come amid growing concerns about cyber threats targeting financial institutions and critical digital infrastructure. Banking networks, payment systems, financial databases and stock exchange platforms are potential targets for attacks that could compromise sensitive information, disrupt transactions or restrict access to essential services.