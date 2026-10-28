India steps up financial cybersecurity with quantum-safe banking and stronger cyber defence

India is strengthening cybersecurity across its financial sector through initiatives focused on protecting banking networks, securing digital transactions and improving preparedness against cyberattacks, according to a report by India Narrative.
The report highlighted three developments in October 2026: the inauguration of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, an agreement between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Bank of India to develop indigenous quantum-safe banking technologies, and the government's decision to establish an independent pool of technical cybersecurity professionals.
These measures come amid growing concerns about cyber threats targeting financial institutions and critical digital infrastructure. Banking networks, payment systems, financial databases and stock exchange platforms are potential targets for attacks that could compromise sensitive information, disrupt transactions or restrict access to essential services.
The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) has also reviewed the Financial Sector Cyber Security Strategy formulated by an inter-ministerial group. According to the report, the council has called for stronger cybersecurity preparedness among Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), recognising the importance of addressing vulnerabilities across the financial system.
Cybersecurity weaknesses at individual institutions can create risks for interconnected networks. Attackers may exploit inadequate security controls to gain unauthorised access to systems, steal financial information or disrupt operations. The report emphasised the need to strengthen cyber defences across institutions rather than concentrate only on large commercial banks.
The RBI's new data centre in Bhubaneswar is part of an effort to diversify the geographical locations of critical financial infrastructure. Such distribution can reduce dependence on a limited number of facilities and support operational resilience during localised disruptions. The Cybersecurity Training Institute is also intended to contribute to capacity-building in the field.
Another major initiative involves developing quantum-safe banking technologies through the collaboration between C-DAC and Bank of India. Quantum computing could eventually undermine some encryption methods currently used to secure financial data and digital communications. Quantum-safe cryptography aims to protect information against such potential threats.
The partnership will explore indigenous security technologies and test them in controlled banking environments. Developing these capabilities could help financial institutions prepare for future encryption risks while reducing reliance on externally developed solutions.
The government's plan to establish an independent pool of technical defenders is intended to strengthen the country's cybersecurity capabilities. Skilled professionals play an important role in identifying system vulnerabilities, analysing suspicious network activity, investigating cyber incidents and responding to attacks on critical infrastructure.
The expansion of digital payments has further increased the need for effective cybersecurity measures. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has enabled widespread adoption of digital transactions, but the systems supporting these services require continuous monitoring to detect fraudulent activity, prevent unauthorised access and protect transaction data.
The report noted that Indian banking networks, treasury portals and stock exchanges face repeated automated intrusion attempts. Such threats underline the importance of regular security assessments, timely identification of vulnerabilities, incident response mechanisms and coordination between financial institutions.
Together, the initiatives highlight India's focus on strengthening financial cybersecurity through infrastructure resilience, secure encryption technologies and specialised technical expertise. Their effectiveness will depend on implementation, coordination among institutions and the ability to adapt cyber defences to emerging threats.
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