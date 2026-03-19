India Smart Utility Week 2026 held in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The 12th edition of India Smart Grid Forum's flagship international conference and exhibition, India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) 2026, held from 10 to 14 March 2026 in New Delhi, concluded successfully with participation of over 2000 delegates, 230+ speakers and representatives from more than 40 electricity utilities from India and overseas.

Organised by the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), ISUW has emerged as one of the world's leading platforms for discussions on smart grids, digitalization of utilities, energy transition, electric mobility and smart cities. The event brought together policymakers, regulators, utility leaders, technology providers, industry experts, researchers and innovators to deliberate on the future of the global energy ecosystem.