India Skills Report 2026 reveals rising employability amid AI and gig boom

ETS, a global education and talent solutions organisation, in collaboration with CII, AICTE, AIU and Taggd, announced the release of the 2026 India Skills Report, which captures the evolving dynamics of India’s workforce and its readiness for the future.

The report reveals that India’s employability has climbed from 54.81% in 2025 to 56.35% in 2026, signalling a decisive shift toward a skill-first economy driven by AI adoption, digital fluency, and global mobility.

This year’s edition positions India as a preferred global source of skilled talent, underscoring the nation’s growing influence in the international labour market.

“The burgeoning parallel workforce is shape shifting the future of work and it is starting right here from India,” said Nirmal Singh, CEO, Wheebox ETS and chief convenor of the India Skills Report. “The 2026 edition of the India Skills Report shows India standing at the intersection of scale, skill, and technology. The next decade will cement India’s leadership in global talent mobility through modular, AI-integrated skilling and internationally recognized certifications.”

Key highlights from this year’s report include:

- Employability trend: Overall employability of the country increased from 46.2% to 56.3% between 2022 and 2026.

- AI talent surge: India commands 16% of global AI talent, projected to reach 1.25 million professionals by 2027.

- Rapid tech adoption: Over 90% of employees in India use Generative AI tools, signalling accelerated digital integration.

- Gig economy growth: India’s gig and freelance workforce is expected to hit 23.5 million by 2030, with project-based hiring up 38% last year.

- Sectoral and skill demand: Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, and Healthcare lead hiring, with AI, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity emerging as top skills.

- Top 3 states with the highest employability in 2026: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka

Report methodology and focus

The 13th edition of the report draws insights from over 100 thousand candidates via the Global Employability Test (GET) and responses across seven industries, focusing on “The Future of Work: Gig Workforce, Freelancing, AI-Supplemented Workforce, Remote Work & Entrepreneurship.”