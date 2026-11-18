New York: India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, warning that the country risks getting into serious trouble if it continues on the current economic path.

Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University here on Tuesday, the Congress leader said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India, claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.