India shuts down visa application centres in Bangladesh's Khuna, Rajshahi due to protests

Dhaka: India has shut down visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi in Bangladesh due to anti-India protests, an official of the High Commission of India in Dhaka said on Thursday.



"There were protests in Khulna and Rajshahi today. Whenever the security situation turns bad, we are forced to shut down. We have shut down visa centres in Khulna and Rajshahi," an official at the High Commission of India in Dhaka told ANI.



"We have resumed the visa application centre in Dhaka," he added.

In Rajshahi, the anti-Indian hegemony platform "July 36 Mancha" organised a march toward the Indian Assistant High Commission.

