India adds 2,100 GCCs to the national industrial map

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India on Thursday showcased its growing capabilities in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), artificial intelligence (AI), future-ready skilling and sustainable industrial development to BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers, highlighting these areas as key drivers of the future of work and inclusive economic growth.

The visit, held as part of the 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting (LEMM) under India's BRICS Presidency, saw Labour and Employment Ministers and Heads of Delegation from BRICS countries, led by Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, visit the Bosch Global Software Technologies campus and the CII Green Business Centre in Hyderabad.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the visits highlighted "India's growing leadership in digital innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), Global Capability Centres (GCCs), future-ready skilling and sustainable industrial development."

During the visit to Bosch Global Software Technologies, the delegation interacted with senior industry leaders from Bosch, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Global Capability Centres representing sectors including healthcare, automotive and manufacturing. Discussions focused on how GCCs are driving innovation, research and development, product engineering, AI-enabled solutions and global business transformation.

The interactions also covered industry-academia collaboration, women's leadership, the use of AI to transform workplaces and efforts to build an inclusive and future-ready workforce.

The ministry said the delegation was briefed on India's expanding GCC ecosystem, which now comprises more than 2,100 Global Capability Centres employing over 2.36 million professionals. Hyderabad, with nearly 400 GCCs, has emerged as one of India's leading innovation hubs, strengthening the country's position as a preferred global destination for technology, engineering and digital transformation.

At the CII Green Business Centre, the BRICS Ministers were briefed on India's initiatives to promote green buildings, resource efficiency, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and sustainable industrial development. The Centre of Excellence has played a key role in helping Indian industry adopt environmentally responsible business practices while improving competitiveness, resilience and quality employment.

The BRICS Ministers and Heads of Delegation also participated in a ceremonial sapling plantation at the CII Green Business Centre, reaffirming their collective commitment towards environmental sustainability.

Summing up the visit, the ministry said it "underscored India's vision of leveraging technology, innovation, skills and sustainability to shape the future of work and foster inclusive, resilient and sustainable economic growth."