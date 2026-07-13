India developing indigenous solutions for global health challenges: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that India is setting new benchmarks in medical research and developing indigenous solutions to global health challenges through gene therapy and nuclear medicine.

India's health system is also emerging as more self-reliant, he said addressing the 22nd convocation ceremony of the King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

"Today, India's health system has emerged as more self-reliant, accessible, affordable, modern and people-centric as compared to earlier times. Today, India is developing indigenous solutions to global health challenges through gene therapy, nuclear medicine, and other modern technologies," Singh said.