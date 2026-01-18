India set for strong show at WEF Summit 2026 in Davos

The 56th edition of WEF in Davos-Klosters will bring together nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 400 top political leaders and 850 CEOs. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of Germany; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; He Lifeng, Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China; Javier Milei, President of Argentina; Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia; and Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, are among the heads of state who will participate at the WEF.