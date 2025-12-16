India sends 57-member 'National Arts Team' to 1st Youth Delphic Games of SCO Member States

New Delhi: The International Pythian Council (IPC) announced that a 57-member Indian delegation will represent the country at the First Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States.



Scheduled to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from 23 to 28 March 2026, this event marks a paradigm shift in global cultural diplomacy.

For the first time in Indian history, a structured national team of artists--organised like a sports contingent--will represent India on an international competitive stage under the banner of the Modern Pythian Games, according to an IPC release.



A New Era of Cultural Diplomacy. While Indian artists have long performed globally, this participation represents a structural breakthrough. Following the model of major sporting events like the Olympics, this 57-member squad has been curated to compete for national glory across specific categories.

