India provides 250 MT grain assistance to Seychelles

New Delhi: The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal announced that India sent 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles.



The move comes under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles.



In a post on X, he said on Tuesday, "Dispatched- A consignment of 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles. More to follow under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles."