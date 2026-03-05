India seeks US cover for Middle East energy cargoes: Source

New Delhi: India is tapping the United States to secure marine cover for vessels to ferry oil from the Middle East as it looks for continuity in energy supplies beyond its current stockpile, a top oil ministry official said.

The country has stocks in tanks, pipelines and ships in transit to meet 25 days' requirement of crude oil -- the raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel -- and a similar number of days' stock of finished fuel.

The widening war in West Asia has disrupted tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz -- the narrow sea lane that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and large volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).