India marks historic milestone in Asian Ski Mountaineering



Building a Global Platform: This success in Harbin is the result of a concentrated four-year push to professionalise the sport within India. Praveen Sood (Pintu), President of the SkiMo India Federation, expressed immense pride in the team's progress and emphasised the federation's commitment to international excellence.

"We have been relentlessly promoting ski mountaineering in India for the last four years," said Sood.

"Our federation is operating strictly under the guidance of the statutes of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) to ensure our growth aligns with global standards. Our strategy has been to work hand-in-hand with state governments and the Ministry of Sports to provide our athletes with a world-class platform at home. This year's National Championship and the Khelo India Winter Games were organised to international standards specifically to prepare them for this stage," Sood added.



Sood noted that the results from Day 1 represent the best collective finishes ever recorded by Indian athletes at the Asian level. "It's a proud day for us. This is just the beginning of India's journey as a serious contender in winter sports."



The Road Ahead: While the Vertical race has set a high bar on opening day, the Indian contingent is far from finished. With the three athletes representing the nation, the team is preparing for two more critical races in the coming days.