Planning your career? These jobs are projected to see sharper salary hikes in India in FY26-27

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Salary growth in FY26-27 is expected to range from a minimum of 8.6 per cent to a maximum of 10.2 per cent across Industries, according to the latest TeamLease Jobs and Salaries Primer report.

High-growth industries lead the overall wage projections, with sectors such as Electric Vehicle (EV) and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Power and Energy witnessing the highest increment ranges.

"Average salary increments across industries in this category range between 9.6% to 10.2%, driven by high-growth industries such as EV & EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals and Power & Energy," the report states.

Select roles are projected to see sharper hikes, such as Electrical Engineers (+11.2%), Quality Control Inspectors (+10.9%), IT Support Executives (+10.3%), Quality Assurance Engineers (+10.2%), and Site Engineers (+10.2%), "reflecting uninterrupted demand for engineering roles alongside core technical and on-ground operational capabilities," the report said.

Geographically, key urban centers including Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad lead the salary increment outlook across multiple sectors. IT emerges as a top-paying industry across several primary hubs, projecting an 11.7 per cent growth in Hyderabad, 11.5 per cent in Chennai, and 11.3 per cent in Pune.

Sustainable growth sectors, including Automotive, Retail, Insurance, BPO, FMCG, Logistics, and E-commerce, show steady salary growth projections ranging between 8.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent.

"Despite moderate industry-wide hikes, select roles are seeing sharper increases, including IT Support Executives (10.1%), Project Engineers (10.7%), EHS Officers (10.1%), Site Engineers (10.1%), and Relationship Executives (10.1%)," the report noted.

"This trend shows sustained demand for engineering, technical support, and customer-facing roles that enable infrastructure execution and service delivery across core industries," the report highlights.

Gradual growth industries, which comprise Banking, Construction and Real Estate, Telecommunications, and Textile, project more measured increments ranging from 8.6 per cent to 8.8 per cent. However, specialized positions like Site Engineers at 9.8 per cent and Telecallers at 9.7 per cent continue to outpace the sector averages within this category.

"Lower variance in tech and consumption industries signals tighter temp-perm parity, unlike regulated industries, where gaps remain pronounced," the report said.

In terms of salary variance between permanent and temporary positions, Travel and Hospitality displays the lowest gap at 4.2 per cent, followed by Power and Energy at 4.3 per cent and FinTech at 4.8 per cent.

On the other hand, Manufacturing, Engineering and Infrastructure display the highest salary variance at 11.4 per cent, followed by Insurance at 9.9 per cent and Banking at 9.8 per cent.