PM Modi congratulates India's Chemistry Olympiad Gold winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the team of four Indian students who bagged gold medals in the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 10-19, 2026.
Lauding the achievement as the nation's best-ever performance at the prestigious global platform, the Prime Minister stated that the success of the young scientists will motivate countless others to excel in the field of science.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "India's Yuva Shakti continues to make a mark globally! Congratulations to our team of Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi for winning Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad. This was India's best performance at this prestigious platform."
"Their brilliance, dedication and passion for science have made the entire nation proud. It will also motivate countless young minds to study and excel in chemistry," the Prime Minister added.
Further, in a separate post on X, the Prime Minister congratulated the medal-winning team of students from India.
"It is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold. Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the Olympiad. They have shown immense knowledge of subjects like Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics as well as Plant Computational Biology. I am certain that this success will encourage several more youngsters."
The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) stands as the world's premier annual competition designed for secondary school students.
Initiated in 1968, the global event gathers the brightest young minds in chemistry from across the globe to test their skills in rigorous theoretical and practical examinations. In the country-wise medals tally, India was placed at the first position, jointly with China, Vietnam, and the Individual Participants Group B (from Russia).
This year's IChO had 363 students from 93 countries, making it the biggest IChO to date. This is India's best performance in IChO with the first-ever all-gold haul!
This was the 27th appearance of India at the IChO. In all these years, 32% of our students have got gold medals, 51% silver, and 17% bronze. In the last ten appearances, the percentages of gold and silver medals have been 43% and 53%, respectively.
At the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 held in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 12-19, this year, there were 307 students from 78 countries. In all 31 gold, 61 silver, and 91 bronze medals were awarded.
This was India's 26th appearance at the IBO. Of the 104 students so far, 17 have received gold medals, 69 silver, 17 bronze, and 1 honourable mentions. In the last ten years, the gold and silver strike rates have been 25% and 68%, respectively.
Earlier, India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with all five members of its team winning Gold medals and the country jointly securing the World No. 1 rank.
India shared the top spot with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan at the competition, which saw the participation of 381 students from 87 countries.
The Indian Gold medal winners are Kanishk Jain (Pune, Maharashtra), Riddhesh Anant Bendale (Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Rishit Garg (Dwarka, New Delhi), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad, Gujarat).
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.