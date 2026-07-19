PM Modi congratulates India's Chemistry Olympiad Gold winners



Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "India's Yuva Shakti continues to make a mark globally! Congratulations to our team of Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi for winning Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad. This was India's best performance at this prestigious platform."

"Their brilliance, dedication and passion for science have made the entire nation proud. It will also motivate countless young minds to study and excel in chemistry," the Prime Minister added.



Further, in a separate post on X, the Prime Minister congratulated the medal-winning team of students from India.

"It is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold. Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the Olympiad. They have shown immense knowledge of subjects like Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics as well as Plant Computational Biology. I am certain that this success will encourage several more youngsters."



The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) stands as the world's premier annual competition designed for secondary school students.