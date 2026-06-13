PM Modi credits policy push for boosting youth aspirations



"Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise. Today, India is among the world's leading StartUp destinations and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages"



"India's youth are making their mark across various sectors, from science and technology to manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. It is heartening to see young Indians contributing to areas that will shape the future of our nation and the world"



PM Modi also highlighted the contribution of the youth in the field of sports.

"Our youth have also brought immense glory to the nation in the field of sports. In numerous international competitions, young Indian athletes have consistently enhanced national pride. At the same time, a stronger sporting ecosystem, better infrastructure and greater support for athletes are creating new opportunities for young talent and encouraging them to pursue sports"