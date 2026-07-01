India’s youngest entrepreneurs command valuation of Rs 2.9 lakh crore

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India's next generation of entrepreneurs is redefining innovation, with the Avendus Wealth-Hurun India U30 List 2026 highlighting the country's most promising business leaders under the age of 30. The latest edition features 102 entrepreneurs, a 28 per cent increase from last year's 80, whose companies collectively command a valuation of Rs 2.9 lakh crore. The report underscores a significant shift towards DeepTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), SpaceTech, electric mobility and FinTech, with the country's youngest founders increasingly tackling complex global challenges.

Among the standout names are the 10 youngest entrepreneurs on the list, all aged 24 or below, representing sectors ranging from AI and aerospace to healthcare, e-commerce and retail. Topping the list are Onkar Singh Batra (20), founder of Apolink, a Palo Alto-based SpaceTech startup building broadband infrastructure for low-Earth orbit satellites, and Dhravya Shah (20), founder of AI startup Supermemory, which develops tools to help users organise and retrieve digital knowledge more efficiently.

The list also includes Naman Pushp (21), co-founder of Airbound, which develops autonomous drones for medical and mid-mile deliveries, and Aadit Palicha (23) and Kaivalya Vohra (23), the co-founders of quick-commerce giant Zepto, now India's most-funded U30 startup with USD 2.3 billion raised to date.

Other young achievers include Siva Arul Durai Suraj Kannaa (23) of Saravana Stores Elite, Shreya Mittal (23), co-founder of women's activewear brand Cava Athleisure, Anjali Sardana (23), founder of home services platform Pronto, AVR Shree Smaran (23) of AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers, and Arjun Deshpande (24), founder of Generic Aadhaar, a pharmacy chain focused on affordable generic medicines.

The report reflects broader changes in India's startup ecosystem. AI and Machine Learning has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, while DeepTech and HardTech account for one in four entrepreneurs on the list. Bengaluru leads with the highest number of U30 founders, and first-generation entrepreneurs make up 84 per cent of the cohort, highlighting the rise of self-made business leaders. Collectively, the entrepreneurs on the list employ over 75,000 people, reinforcing the growing economic impact of India's young innovators.