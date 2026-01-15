INSV Kaundinya charts 5,000 years of India’s maritime legacy

Muscat: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya on Wednesday successfully completed its maiden voyage from Gujarat's Porbandar and arrived in Muscat, marking a milestone voyage reflecting India's maritime legacy and long-standing civilisational ties with Oman.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the journey in a post on X, calling it, "A Voyage Across Time : Seas That Connect, Histories That Endure."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2011467262503616777?s=20



Sharing the update on the vessel's arrival, Jaiswal said, "Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya successfully completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar and arrived in Muscat today."