Strong rural demand lifts India’s vehicle retail sales 17.6% YoY

New Delhi: Vehicle retail sales in India commenced the calendar year 2026 on a strong note, recording a 17.61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in January, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Total registrations reached 27,22,558 units during the month, supported by healthy rural cash flows, wedding season demand, and sustained momentum in the mobility and freight sectors.



The growth was visible across most categories, with two-wheelers and tractors leading the charge. Two-wheeler sales rose by 20.82 per cent to 18,52,870 units, while tractor registrations grew by 22.89 per cent to 1,14,759 units.



The commercial vehicle segment also saw a 15.07 per cent increase, reaching 1,07,486 units. Passenger vehicle sales grew at a more measured pace of 7.22 per cent, totalling 5,13,475 units. Conversely, the construction equipment segment faced a decline of 21.09 per cent, which the industry attributed to a high-base effect and specific market recalibrations.