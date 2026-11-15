India's unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in July-Sep as rural joblessness declines: Govt



The data also showed that more people were working or looking for jobs during the quarter.

The share of people aged 15 years and above who were either employed or seeking employment increased to 55.5 per cent from 54.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

In rural areas, this share rose to 58.1 per cent from 56.9 per cent, while in urban areas it decreased marginally to 50.4 per cent from 50.2 per cent.

The proportion of people who were actually employed also improved to 52.7 per cent from 51.7 per cent in the previous quarter.