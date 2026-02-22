Crisil sees India’s two-wheeler sector expanding 7–9% in FY27

New Delhi: India's two-wheeler industry is expected to grow 7-9 per cent in fiscal 2027, with total volumes likely to reach around 29 million units, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.



The report said the domestic market will continue to remain the main growth driver, supported by improved affordability after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation.



At the same time, exports are expected to grow faster than the domestic market for the third consecutive year, providing additional support to the overall industry.