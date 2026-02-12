Bilateral pact may drive India’s US trade surplus to USD 90 billion: SBI Analysis



The report said the net impact on GDP would be around 1.1 per cent.

The report highlighted that while the US share in India's exports is around 20 per cent, its share in India's imports is only about 7.0 per cent. In services imports, the US has only a 15 per cent share, indicating that India remains a big potential market for the US.



On the import side, the US has a yearly potential of more than USD 50 billion of exports to India (excluding services). India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products.



Subsequently, India intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US goods over the next five years. Imports could increase by USD 55 billion.

In some commodities, the US share in India's imports is already between 20-40 per cent and is expected to increase further as tariffs are reduced.

For instance, in almonds, the US accounts for 90 per cent of India's total imports. India can save USD 100-150 million in foreign exchange reserves alone due to tariff reduction in these items. Additionally, savings in foreign exchange reserves due to zero or reduced import duty from the US is estimated at around USD 3.0 billion, and with import substitution, the savings may be higher.