India's trade flow stays steady amid global uncertainty: SBI Research

India's trade flows have shown resilience despite global uncertainty and currency volatility, according to a report by SBI Research.

During April to September of FY26, India's total merchandise exports rose by 2.9 per cent to USD 220 billion compared to USD 214 billion in the same period last year.



Exports to the United States also grew by 13 per cent to USD 45 billion from USD 40 billion a year ago, although September saw a year-on-year decline of around 12 per cent, the report said.



While the US remains a major trading partner, its share in India's overall exports has been falling since July 2025, slipping to 15 per cent in September.