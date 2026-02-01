ISMA reports 18.4% rise in India’s sugar production to 195.03 lakh tonnes

New Delhi: India's sugar output has risen to 195.03 lakh tonnes in Januray from 164.79 lakh tonnes during the same period of the previous season, an increase of 18.4 per cent, according to a statement by Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). At present, 515 sugar mills are operational across the country, slightly higher than the 501 mills in operation at the same stage last year, according to the release.



According to the data released by ISMA, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are India's highest sugar producing states. All three states have witnessed a rise in production this year as compared to the last year. The sugar harvesting season begins from October.



Maharashtra is leading the surge with sugar production reaching 78.72 lakh tonnes, an improvement of nearly 42 per cent over the same period last season. The state currently has 206 mills in operation, compared to 190 mills at the same time last year.