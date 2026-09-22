India’s startup culture very strong, Japanese can learn from India: Former Japan FM Taro Kono

New Delhi: Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party leader and former Foreign Minister Taro Kono has praised India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, saying that “India’s startup culture is very strong” and Japanese startups could learn from the country.

Speaking to ANI following his visit to Bengaluru and New Delhi, Kono said the visit provided an opportunity to explore areas where India and Japan can further expand cooperation.

“Although our visit was very short, it was very exciting. We went to Bengaluru and New Delhi. We heard a lot of expectations from the Indian side towards Japan, and we also have a lot of expectations for future cooperation. So, this was a very good step forward towards a stronger bilateral relationship,” Kono told ANI.

Highlighting India’s strength in the space sector, Kono said he was impressed by the country’s startup ecosystem.