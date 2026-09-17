Global semiconductor players, academia turn focus to India at SEMICON India 2026

New Delhi: India’s semiconductor ecosystem is drawing growing interest from global industry players and academia, with companies looking to tap the domestic market while educational institutions step up efforts in chip development, industry collaboration and semiconductor skilling.

Speaking to ANI at SEMICON India 2026 on Thursday, participants highlighted supply-chain expansion, industry-academia collaboration, indigenous chip development and workforce training as key areas that could strengthen the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.



Professor Dr Manmadha Rao from Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering said the institution is working towards manufacturing silicon chips through its Bharat Silicon Labs and is also developing a microcontroller.

"We are going to manufacture silicon chips in our Bharat Silicon Labs... We are also working on a microcontroller... For the first time, academia is coming up with a chip... We are grateful for this opportunity to explore our knowledge through interactions and we can meet the innovators at par with the society and industry...,” he said.



Global companies at the event also expressed interest in expanding their presence in India as the country builds its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Koichi Yamamura from Japan's Inabata & Co. said the company, which makes local scrubbers used to abate toxic greenhouse gases and explosive gases used in the semiconductor industry, is entering the Indian market for the first time.

“...this is our first time entering the Indian market, and we are having a higher level of expectation to find some customers, to make the best out of it..."