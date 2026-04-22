India sets seafood export record

New Delhi: India's seafood exports rose to a record Rs 72,325.82 crore (US$ 8.28 billion) in FY 2025-26, with volumes reaching 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, according to provisional data released by MPEDA.



Frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 47,973.13 crore (US$ 5.51 billion), accounting for over two-thirds of total export earnings. Shipments of shrimp grew 4.6% in volume and 6.35% in value, reinforcing its dominance in India's marine products export basket, an official release said.



The United States retained its position as the largest export destination, with imports totalling US$2.32 billion. However, shipments to the US declined by 19.8% in volume and 14.5% in value, reflecting primarily the impact of reciprocal tariffs.