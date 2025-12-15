'India's real estate sector resilient in 2025, outlook remains steady for 2026'

New Delhi: India's real estate sector continues to be on the upswing throughout 2025, supported by strong economic growth, steady consumption, government policies and firm investor confidence, according to a Colliers report.

The study shows that even though global trade issues slowed supply chains, easing inflation, better credit flow and lower lending rates kept buyers active across real estate categories.



The report notes that the office, housing, and industrial segments recorded sustained demand throughout the year.

Companies from the technology, banking, financial services, engineering and flex space sectors continued to take up office space across major cities. This steady activity helped maintain confidence in commercial markets.

