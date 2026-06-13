Agricultural research and traditional wisdom shape the path to Viksit Bharat: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday asserted that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047 passes through its farms, fields, and villages, emphasising that sustainable agriculture, innovation, and research form the bedrock of Viksit Bharat@2047.

According to a press release issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla made these remarks while addressing the Inaugural Session of the two-day National Conference on "Sustainable Agriculture for Viksit Bharat@2047: Tradition, Technology and Tangible Outcomes".

The event was organised in New Delhi by the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla observed that agriculture in India is far more than an economic sector; it is an integral part of the nation's culture, civilisation, and way of life. He noted that farming will remain central to the vision of a developed India by ensuring food security, rural prosperity, social harmony, and inclusive growth.

"India's villages are the country's true strength, and our farmers continue to be the backbone of both our economy and social fabric," he stated.

Highlighting the challenges posed by climate change and evolving global dynamics, Birla stressed that science-driven, research-backed, and innovation-led agriculture is the need of the hour. He underlined the importance of integrating time-tested traditional wisdom with modern technology to create a farming ecosystem that is sustainable, profitable, and resilient.

Birla identified agricultural universities, research institutions, scientists, and innovators as the primary pillars of India's agricultural future. He observed that next-generation technologies--such as drones, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital farming--are making agriculture increasingly precise and productive.

He also emphasized the urgent need to expand agro-based industries, food processing units, and agri-startups to accelerate rural development and uplift farmers' livelihoods.

Turning to environmental concerns, Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the critical importance of water conservation, efficient micro-irrigation, soil health management, high-quality seeds, optimized fertilizer use, and climate-resilient crop varieties. He lauded the continuous efforts of ICAR and the wider scientific community in engineering solutions that reinforce agricultural productivity.

Furthermore, Birla observed that youth energy, women's leadership, and grassroots innovation will provide vital momentum to the rural economy. He called upon teachers, scientists, researchers, policymakers, and farmers to work collectively toward developing self-reliant agricultural models that foster long-term prosperity.

Extending his best wishes to the delegates, Birla described the conference as a reflection of the nation's collective intellectual strength. He reiterated that the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 can only be achieved through the combined efforts of citizens, academic institutions, social organizations, and policymakers.

Expressing absolute confidence in the event's outcome, Birla concluded that the deliberations over the next two days would significantly strengthen agricultural education and sustainable farming practices, ultimately transforming the lives of farmers and accelerating India's journey toward self-reliance.