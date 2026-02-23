'India's next agricultural revolution to be AI-driven'

Mumbai: India's next agricultural revolution will be driven by artificial intelligence, Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday, positioning AI as the central pillar of farm policy, research and investment architecture at the AI4Agri 2026 Summit in Mumbai.



According to a press release, addressing the inaugural session of the 'Global Conference on AI in Agriculture and Investor Summit 2026' here, the minister said AI offers, for the first time, scalable solutions to structural challenges that have long constrained farm productivity - erratic weather, information asymmetry and fragmented markets.



"What AI offers is not a new diagnosis. It offers, finally, a prescription that can scale," he said, noting that even a 10 per cent productivity gain for the 600 million farmers across the Global South would amount to what he described as the single largest poverty-reduction opportunity of the century.