India's new semiconductor plants begins commercial chip production; government eyes next phase: MEITY Secy

New Delhi: India's newly established semiconductor manufacturing units have begun producing commercial chips, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts to build a domestic electronics and manufacturing ecosystem, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said today. "All the 10 units that have been set up will manufacture commercial chips. Already the production of commercial chips is started," Krishnan told media on the sidelines of the A(I)NDIA Conclave-2025 held in the national capital.



Krishnan said India's semiconductor programme was moving steadily towards full commitment under its first phase.

"As you know 10 projects are grounded, and another 2 and 3 will get approved, and then ISM 1.0 will be fully committed," he said.

He added that the government was nearing completion of infrastructure upgrades. "We are at the final stages of HCL modernisation as well, so with that, ISM 1.0 will be done, and we will be working on ISM 2.0, and the work is on."

