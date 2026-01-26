India's military might on full display at 77th R-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might on the Kartavya Path, which included missiles, newly raised units, elite marching contingents, and various indigenous weapon systems that were used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the celebrations as chief guests.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital, was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.