India’s macroeconomic fundamentals strong, wider trade ties reducing vulnerability: PK Mishra



He said India had also made progress in diversifying supply chains and widening its trade relationships through more free trade agreements and broader economic engagement with other countries.

“Then we have been able to diversify our supply chain. We have also been able to have wider trade relationships, more FTAs, and more trade relationships,” he said.

Mishra also pointed to efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity as part of India’s broader strategy to build economic resilience.

“So, we're also trying to increase our manufacturing capability,” he said.