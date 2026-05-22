India's largest skill training institute opens in PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar

Mehsana: India's largest skill training institute, established by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), was inaugurated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown of Vadnagar on Thursday.

According to the Gujarat government, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in collaboration with the Gujarat government, has established the Industrial Construction Skills Training Institute (ICSTI) at Vadnagar with world-class training facilities.

Two pilot batches comprising 201 students have already graduated from the institute. Out of 201 graduates, 113 candidates accepted work offers on the company's major infrastructure projects with stipends.

They are currently working on projects such as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project, Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Panipat Refinery project, and a solar power plant in Khambhalia, among others.

Similar practical training setups can be seen across the sprawling 9.3-acre campus, where trainees undergo industry-oriented, hands-on training in an environment designed to simulate real industrial worksites.

Ronak Kadiya, a resident of Vadnagar and a commerce graduate, learned about the skill training centre two months ago and enrolled in a formwork carpentry course. He is now working on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project with a stipend.



"The institute provides hands-on training, which has helped me immensely. I am now working at the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project site.

After my experience, I encouraged my friends to join this skill institute as it offers an opportunity to gain skills along with employment opportunities," said Ronak Kadiya.

The ICSTI-Vadnagar offers structured training programmes in construction, manufacturing, and smart world trades. Depending on industry demand and skill requirements, the courses are conducted over durations of 45, 60, or 90 days.

More than 20 trades are offered at the Vadnagar institute -- the highest number among all skill development centres operated by L&T across the country.

"L&T's skills training framework is modelled on the UK's Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) standards. The Construction Skills Training Institute (CSTI) has developed its curriculum with guidance from CITB, ensuring alignment with global best practices," said Niranjan Mishra, Head of L&T ICSTI-Vadnagar.

"ICSTI-trained workers are categorised into Level 2, Level 3, or Level 4 based on their respective trade skill sets. Upon successful completion of the training, CSTI-trained candidates are engaged at L&T's major construction and hydrocarbon project sites for a total of 33 months under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) for 24 months and the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) for nine months," an official said.

Under the pilot project, two batches comprising 201 candidates graduated in different skill sets. Of them, 113 accepted work offers on the company's major infrastructure projects with stipends. They are currently working on projects such as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project, Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Panipat Refinery project, and a solar power plant in Khambhalia, among others.

"Upon successful completion of two years under the NAPS programme, candidates become eligible for Front Line Supervisor (FLS) roles and are also offered international placement opportunities, paving the way for career growth within the organisation," said Niranjan Mishra, Head of L&T ICSTI-Vadnagar.

The institute in Vadnagar is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission, which aims to train millions in industry-relevant skills to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship.

The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is leaving no stone unturned to provide skill development opportunities to the youth of the state through industry tie-ups and the establishment of skill development centres across Gujarat.

Training is provided in over 20 trades, including Formwork Carpentry, Bar Bending and Steel Fixing, Scaffolding, Prestressing, Masonry, Plastering, Tiling, Wet Partition, Plumbing and Sanitary, Electrician, Concrete Laboratory and Field Testing, Surveying, Welding, Pipe Fitting, HVAC, Fire Fighting, Plant and Machinery (P&M), Operations and Maintenance (WET), Solar Transmission Tower Erection, ELV Telecommunication, Solar PV Technician, CCTV, FLS, EHS, IoT, and TOT, among others.

Trainees are not required to pay any fees, and lodging and boarding are provided free of cost by L&T. Residential hostels for men and women, staff accommodation, dining and kitchen facilities, playgrounds, a meditation and yoga hall, gymnasium, healthcare facilities, entertainment rooms with television and indoor games, as well as logistics and transport hubs, have been set up on the campus.

"Here, we provide world-class infrastructure training facilities, including open yards, workshops, and globally benchmarked skill training standards and specifications across various occupations. In addition, trainees gain hands-on experience at ready-to-build factories on concrete and steel elements. As both the industry partner and training provider, we also have the advantage of offering placements to trainees," an official said.

The institution at Vadnagar was built in a record six months. Through its CSR arm, L&T signed an MoU with the Gujarat government on March 10, 2025, to develop a Skills Training Institute in Vadnagar. The institute became operational on September 17, 2025, with 201 students enrolled. Coincidentally, the date marked the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Any candidate, male or female, between the ages of 18 and 35 can enrol in these courses. The educational qualification depends on the trade. Candidates who have passed Class 5 are eligible for civil trade courses, while ITI certification is required for certain technical courses.