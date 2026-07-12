India's Kumaraguru College tops Monaco Energy Boat Challenge



Shankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director of Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore called the win a proud moment not just for the institution but for the country's energy ambitions. He said battery technology would be central to India's push toward self-reliance, and praised the Prince Albert Foundation for backing global innovation that is both sustainable and safe. The grant, he said, gives the student team a year to further develop the technology, with an eye on eventually building it into a viable business.



Vanavarayar noted this was the institution's fifth consecutive year at the Challenge, with 12 to 15 students taking part annually, more than 60 per cent of them travelling to Europe for the first time. "If you trust young people, give them the opportunity, anything is possible in India," he said, adding that competing against universities with centuries of history was itself a marker of how far young Indian institutions have come. "It is India's time now," he said, stressing the need for the country to build intellectual property and technological capability alongside its economic scale.



Bernard d'Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco, welcomed the growing Indian participation at the event, saying it reflected the country's expanding presence in the sustainable yachting space. "It's incredible to have students from everywhere around the world at the same time here in Monaco, and I think your presence here is a sign that things are developing in India," he said, adding that he hoped to see more Indian teams at the Challenge next year. He noted that Prince Albert II takes the recovery and protection of the seas seriously, and that the award presented in his name was among the most significant honours of the evening.