India, South Korea seal Joint Strategic Vision

New Delhi: India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) adopted a Joint Strategic Vision for the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership to expand bilateral economic ties and security cooperation.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Republic of Korea H.E. Lee Jae Myung welcomed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the India-ROK Industrial Cooperation Committee, which focuses on critical sectors including semiconductors, shipbuilding, secondary batteries, and supply chain resilience for strategic resources.



The bilateral meeting of the two leaders highlighted a significant push for industrial collaboration, specifically addressing the trade of green hydrogen, nuclear power plant projects, and overseas resource development.