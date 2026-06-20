Indian junior men's gymnastics team bags bronze at Asian Championships

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team scripted history by clinching the bronze medal at the Asian Championships, according to information received here.
Competing against some of the continent's strongest sides, the young Indian team of Harschit Damodaran, Nishad Narvane, SK Nabigh Ali, Akshat Bajaj and Mohammed Zaid Ansari delivered a creditable performance to finish third with 224.493 points at Zunyi in China on Friday.
China claimed the gold medal with 241.458 points, while Japan took silver with 239.461.
(PTI)
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