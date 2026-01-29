India's internet user base crosses 950 million in 2025: IAMAI report

Bengaluru: India's internet user base crossed 950 million in 2025, driven largely by rapid growth in rural connectivity, rising short-video consumption, and increasing adoption of AI, according to a report released by IAMAI on Thursday.

The report also revealed that rural India accounts for 57 per cent of India's active internet users, i.e, approximately 548 million active users.

The 'Internet in India Report 2025,' jointly prepared by Internet and Mobile Association of India and KANTAR, which highlights these trends, was released at the India Digital Summit in the presence of Manjula N, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.

According to the report, India now has 958 million Active Internet Users (AIU), marking an approximate 8 per cent yearâ€‘onâ€‘year growth, reinforcing India's position as one of the world's largest and fastestâ€‘evolving digital markets.