Deloitte report highlights rising AI readiness among young professionals in India

New Delhi: Indian Gen Z and millennial professionals are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace faster than their global peers, with around 90 per cent regularly using AI tools at work and a majority expressing confidence in applying the technology in their roles, according to Deloitte's latest Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey.



The survey found that 85 per cent of Gen Z respondents and 91 per cent of millennials in India are confident in applying AI in their roles, reflecting the country's growing AI readiness and workplace adoption.



The report, based on responses from 806 participants in India, including 506 Gen Zs and 300 millennials, highlighted that more than 90 per cent of respondents regularly use AI for learning and development, while many also rely on it for career guidance and managing work-related stress.